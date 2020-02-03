Sinkhole filled in Tallahassee, residents figuring out what's next

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After using 203 truckloads of dirt, crews filled a large sinkhole at the Capital Pines Mobile Home Community.

The sinkhole, which residents told WCTV appeared to be about 70-feet deep, first opened last Tuesday. No one was hurt, but it caused two families to evacuate.

Although the hole is now filled, there is still much to be done for the homeowners and property.

"I can't get nothing, I can't walk there man, look," homeowner Anwar Khoury said.

Khoury said he has lived at the mobile home community for 10 years. The property owner said the homes are too old to be insured.

Now Khoury has to pick up the pieces.

"I have three bicycles gone, I have a washer and dryer gone, nothing left they're all gone," he said.

Matt Hennessy, the property owner, said the family from one of the homes already moved out. Anwar said he is currently paying for a hotel and a storage unit, but it's only temporary.

"Saturday I have to be out," he said. "You know if I don't find a place to live, I don't want to be homeless on the street."

Despite the fact the sinkhole is filled, residents said they're still worried.

"Not knowing when it could happen, so basically we just don't sleep," Diana Nguyen said. "We just try to listen out if there is any noise, and we were just planning to run away."

Hennessy says sinkholes can happen at the unlikeliest moment. The people who live near the destroyed homes and dirt are now prepared for when the unexpected may happen again.

"No one can know, and anything can happen, and it is not worth risking your life," Nguyen said.

Anwar says he is hoping to find a new trailer by Saturday.

"Thank God I don't go down, everything I have go down already," Khoury said.

As for what's left for the sinkhole, Hennessy says engineers have to examine the work done to patch the hole and go from there.

