By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 30, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — A deep sinkhole opened in Bainbridge on College Street in front of the Family Bank, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The public safety office also says College Street to Rose Circle is closed so the city can make repairs.

Repairs are expected to be done by Thursday afternoon.

