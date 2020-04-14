Sister of Tallahassee COVID-19 patient talks about struggles at 'epicenter' of Leon County outbreak

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee assisted living facility is now considered the epicenter of the local COVID-19 outbreak.

The sister of one sick resident is now speaking out about the experience.

77 of Leon County's cases are now linked to the Tallahassee Development Center, 32 of which are sick disabled residents.

One woman tells WCTV her brother can't speak for himself, and she's had trouble getting information at all.

"He has to be fed, he has to wear diapers," said Connie Parker, who is the sister and guardian for 63-year-old Sandy Joe Cochran, one of the first residents at TDC to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I got a call from a nurse at TDC and they told me they were having to take me to Capital Regional," Parker said.

She says the experience has been a nightmare.

"Because he can't talk. He can't relay anything. So, I'm having to rely on when I can get a hold of somebody at the hospital and at TDC," she said.

Cochran is one of 11 people hospitalized. Connie says, on Tuesday, it took her a dozen calls to get an update.

Finally an answer at the hospital, but little information from officials at TDC.

"Katie, you're my last resort," Parker said. "I didn't know who else to turn to and I thought and see who else can help me."

That may be because TDC has it's hands full.

The faculty confirmed to WCTV that a third of it's staff, 45 people, have tested positive.

It's now relying on nurses from local hospitals to step in.

"Half of the COVIDS in our community come from that one specific community between the residents and the employees," said Mark O'Bryant, President of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

During the public County Commission meeting Tuesday night, O'Bryant attributed the recent doubling of cases in the county to the Appleyard Drive facility, and says he expects another spike in the coming days.

"It's a very concentrated population and we're trying to get our hands around it," he said.

Luckily for Parker, her brother is out of the woods.

Her thoughts are now focused on where he will go once he's discharged from the hospital.

Her prayers are with the nurses who are treating the others.

"I feel so sorry for the nurses who don't have any time of training for those kinds of people, because they have their hands full and they need lots of prayers," she said.

After speaking with WCTV, Parker called back in tears, saying she got word a local non-profit will be housing some of the patients once they're released from the hospital.