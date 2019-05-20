Six Seminoles combine for seven All-Conference honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Six Florida State baseball players have been honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference, landing on post-season All-Conference teams, led by Drew Mendoza and J.C. Flowers on the First Team.

Mendoza paced the Seminoles this season with 14 home runs, 52 runs scored, 62 walks and a .478 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage. The FSU iron-man is honored on the First-Team for the first time in his career after being named to the Third-Team in 2019 and the All-Freshman team in 2017.

Flowers, named to the First-Team as a relief pitcher, took the mound 18 times in the regular season, leading the conference with 11 saves and a 1.66 ERA (allowing just four runs in 21.2 innings of work) and struck out 20.

Flowers also garnered Third-Team honors for his work in the outfield and at the plate; he hit .268 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI while swiping 10 bases.

Starting pitcher Drew Parrish is the lone Seminole to be named to the Second-Team, going 7-5 with a 5.07 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 92 batters as opposed to issuing just 26 walks.

Joining Flowers on the Third-Team is outfielder Reese Albert and starter CJ Van Eyk.

Albert slashed .306/.419/.521 in 36 games this season, hitting five home runs and driving in 26 runs.

Van Eyk went 8-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 14 starts this year, his first in the Noles' rotation. He struck out 95 batters and issued just 33 walks and just six home runs in 73.0 innings of work.

Rounding out the 2019 honors for FSU is Robby Martin, the lone Nole on the All-Freshman Team. Martin finished the regular season with a slash line of .345/.426/.503, hitting four home runs and driving in 49 runs.

FSU's six players recognized are the most since 2014. This also marks the first time FSU has had seven total honors in a season since 2007.

The Seminoles open the ACC Tournament in Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Wake Forest.