Six names submitted to Gov. DeSantis for 2nd Circuit seat

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 2nd Circuit has submitted six names to Governor Ron DeSantis for consideration to fill the vacancy on the Leon County Court.

The governor is tasked with filling the seat left open by the elevation of Judge Stephen Everett.

The six nominees are:

Lisa Barclay Fountain

Anthony B. Miller

Winifred L. Acosta

Robert G. Churchill, Jr

Jason Lee Jones

Suzanne Hays Van Wyk

The JNC interviewed 15 applicants on Monday for the vacancy.