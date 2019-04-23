Six names submitted to Gov. DeSantis for 2nd Circuit seat

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 2nd Circuit has submitted six names to Governor Ron DeSantis for consideration to fill the vacancy on the Leon County Court.
The governor is tasked with filling the seat left open by the elevation of Judge Stephen Everett.
The six nominees are:
Lisa Barclay Fountain
Anthony B. Miller
Winifred L. Acosta
Robert G. Churchill, Jr
Jason Lee Jones
Suzanne Hays Van Wyk
The JNC interviewed 15 applicants on Monday for the vacancy.