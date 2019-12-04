Six people arrested in Jackson County on drug-related charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 4, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriffs Office says six people have been arrested following a search warrant.

Deputies executed the warrant last night on 45-year-old Kevin Hobgood's house on Panhandle Road. JCSO suspected Hobgood and his concubine, 33-year-old Stephanie Rossner, were selling illegal narcotics.

In their search, deputies found copious amounts of Crystal Meth, items related to Methamphetamine use, and a large sum of money suspected to come from the proceeds of drug sales. Four other potential buyers, users, or co-distributors were also arrested at the house along with Hobgood and Rossner. The arrestees are as follows

31-year-old Michael Brady of Marianna is being charged with drug paraphernalia possession, trafficking, and violation of probation.

38-year-old Tronny Knapp of Cottondale is being charged with drug paraphernalia possession and trafficking.

48-year-old Traci Fears of Greenwood is being charged with drug paraphernalia possession.

And 33-year-old Cynthia Keiser of Cottondale is being charged with drug paraphernalia possession and trafficking.

The warrant came after numerous citizen complaints. JCSO says additional arrests will come as the investigation continues.