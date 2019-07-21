Six people arrested in last week's sobriety checkpoint

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department has arrested six people while conducting sobriety checkpoints at Technology Circle and Penn Avenue.

Police say over 600 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Of those vehicles, sixteen were moved to a staging area to conduct further investigation. The six who were arrested are as follows.

Jerome Harris of Dothan, Alabama is being charged with driving without a valid license.

Tyrone Jackson of Quincy, Florida is charged with driving without a valid license and violation of state probation.

Susan Newbold of Fountain, Florida is charged with driving while her license has been revoked and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Nancy Martinez of Tuscaloosa, Alabama is being charged with driving without a valid license.

Michael Honeycutt of Tallahassee, Florida is being charged with driving while license has been revoked. Officials say this is his third subsequent offense and that he's a habitual traffic offender.

Finally, Aron Fonseca of Tallahassee, Florida has been arrested for driving without a valid license.

