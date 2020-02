By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal human remains were discovered in a rural part of the county.

Deputies say the remains were found in the Apalachicola National Forest around 4 p.m. Saturday, near Smith Creek Highway.

The remains were sent to the FDLE. The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.