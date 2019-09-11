Skeletal remains found in Perry, officials investigating

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating after after a set of skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Street.

PPD says the remains were found by the property owner who thought he was something unusual and he called the police around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say the police department doesn't have any missing person cases that would be an explanation for the remains but say there are open cases in the county that will be considered.

Officials say the remains are a long way off from identification and says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab will collect the remains and begin the process of identification.

At this time it is unknown what the race or gender is, how the person died or whether foul play was involved.

Authorities say FDLE will retrieve the remains around 7 a.m. on Thursday.