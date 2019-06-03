Skeleton found in Brooks County

Updated: Mon 10:59 AM, Jun 03, 2019

By: WALB
June 3, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) – A human skeleton was found in a swampy area of Brooks County just before dark Saturday, according to Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey.

Dewey said a landowner from Tampa, Florida was clearing hunting ground off of Dixie Head Road when he found the remains. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The remains are believed to have been in the Dixie area for a while, Sheriff Dewey says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrived on Sunday to assist in recovering evidence that could help identify the remains and uncover how they got there.

 
