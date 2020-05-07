Slight rain chances this weekend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After a dry end to the workweek, rain chances will make a comeback to start the weekend.

A developing storm system over the southern Rockies Thursday morning is expected to move into the eastern U.S. by the end of Friday. The surface low accompanying the front along with the upper-level trough will stay well to the north of the Big Bend and South Georgia. This means that the best lift will stay to the north, lessening the impact of the front as it approaches the region Friday night.

Rain chances will start to increase after dusk Friday evening as the front moves into South Georgia. The rain will drift southeastward through the night and Saturday morning. As the front sinks southward through the day Saturday, rain chances will decrease by the end of the day.

But, wait. There is more. A weak and disorganized trough in the mid-levels is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night. The lift associated with the trough will help increase rain chances Sunday for much of Florida with the highest rain chances in South Florida. In the Big Bend and South Georgia, rain chances will remain on the slight side (~30%) and will start to increase by sunrise Sunday.

The aforementioned trough in the Gulf will move eastward and the energy will stay to our south and east by Monday morning, leaving drier conditions to start the new workweek.

Rainfall totals in the area during the weekend are expected to be between a quarter- to a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible.

With some locations in the Big Bend remaining under moderate drought conditions as of Thursday, any meaningful rainfall will be appreciated.

