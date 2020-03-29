Slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There is a low chance thunderstorms to bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Big Bend and South Georgia viewing area under a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather for Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure aloft is expected to move into the Midwest Monday. The lifting associated with the trough will help develop a low pressure system at the surface along with a cold and warm front. Along with the trough, the surface low is expected to move into the Southeast.

Based on guidance models Sunday morning, the rain and storm chances will increase in the afternoon. Any daytime heating allowed along with marginal wind shear and deep moisture will increase will bring a low chance of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The cold front is expected to pass sometime Tuesday night and bring cooler, drier weather after its passage.

The Pinpoint Weather Team, though working remotely, will monitor the latest trends over the next couple of days. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive updates and warnings.