Low rain chances for first half of the week

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

July 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The work week will be off to a hot start. Rain associated with tropical depression Barry is well to the west of the local WCTV viewing area. As of 11AM, Barry's center was located over Northeast Arkansas. Maximum winds are at 25 mph. Though Barry weakened to a tropical depression, the main threat will be rain in the Mississippi Valley as it moves northward, eventually influenced by a trough of low pressure and moves northeast.

Locally, it'll be a much different story. After a rather unsettled weather pattern last week, high pressure will be centered over Northwest Florida and Southwest Georgia. This will help limit rain chances Monday and Tuesday to 20%-30%. Rain chances will mainly be along the sea breeze during the afternoon and early evening before tapering off after sunset. Lower rain chances mean less of an opportunity to cool off. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 90s inland on Monday, and low 90s along the coast.Temperatures are already quickly climbing into the 90s during the early afternoon.

It's 5 minutes past the hour. Here's a look at the temperatures across our area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/W0Pq1yOAwL — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) July 15, 2019

Factor in humidity, and the heat index will be in the triple digits.

1PM temperatures are in the low 90s in most spots, but factor in humidity, and it already FEELS like the triple digits across N.FL and multiple spots in S. GA pic.twitter.com/koJ0ufkGmq — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) July 15, 2019

Monday and Tuesday will follow a "typical summertime pattern" for our area. Highs will be in the 90s, with a small chance of isolated sea breeze showers. Small changes are ahead by mid-week. Those changes will be in the form of slightly higher rain chances and coverage. Daytime highs on Wednesday through Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, with lows in the mid 70s.

Bottom line, have ways to stay cool and hydrated for the week ahead. Be sure to check on elderly neighbors and anyone who may not have functioning air conditioning.