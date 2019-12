Small plane crashed in Louisiana

By: CBS News via KLFY

Dec. 28, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office confirms that a plane has crashed near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road Saturday morning.

There appear to be unconfirmed fatalities and injuries, possibly as many as five people. The craft appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, though that is currently unconfirmed.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY the scene say they heard sounds from above like a semi-truck as the lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene. Several residents tell KLFY they are without power at this hour.

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, said he saw the crash.

"I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell," said Jackson. "It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."

Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.

Someone was screaming from that car, said one eyewitness. There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details as they become available.