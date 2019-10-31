Plane crashes in Ocala

By: Patricia Matamoros | WCJB News

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) — Ocala Police says a plane crash has shut down all north and southbound traffic on the area of SW College RD and SR 200 near Cheddar's and Market Street at Heathbrook.

Avoid the area at all if possible.

Witnesses on the ground tell TV20 it appears to be a small plane. We're also hearing it may have hit a vehicle on during the crash.

Our sister station, WCJB, has a reporter on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and we will be updating it.

