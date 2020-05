WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on Crawfordville highway in northern Wakulla County Sunday night.

The sheriff's office says the Cessna landed along the highway north of Bloxham Cutoff Rd. around 8:30 pm.

At this point, it's not clear what forced the emergency landing. A spokesman for the sheriff's office says there are no traffic issues and no injuries.

This is a developing story.