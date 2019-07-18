Small sample size shows promise for Noles in year two of Taggart

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) -- It's the kickoff before the kickoff; the ACC began their ACC Kickoff media day on Wednesday in Charlotte.

Florida State opened the day and FSU fans know 2019 could be a make or break year, especially for second-year head coach Willie Taggart.

Coming off a five-win season, there's lots of room for improvement, but despite last year's mishaps, there were still some bright spots; Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, quarterback James Backman and the Seminoles' defensive line were all just a small sample size of the success players can have in Taggart's system.

Wednesday, Taggart said if they can find that improvement in all three phases of the game, the Noles will prove to be a force in 2019.

"I want us to be an aggressive football team offensively, defensively and special teams," Taggart said from the ACC Kickoff podium. "I see a football team that's fast in every aspect and explosive on both sides of the ball. You do that by knowing what you're doing and being comfortable with what you're doing and you do it by executing."