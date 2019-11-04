Smith, Williams garner Player of the Week honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M had two players recognized by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Monday for their efforts in Saturday's win over Delaware State.

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Smith was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week after catching nine balls for 184 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. His efforts earned him a 'Helmet Sticker' on ESPN's College Football Final on Saturday night.

Well deserved @Shinetime_863!!! “We get what we deserve” and you’ve definitely deserved your success with your attitude and work ethic! https://t.co/i99rsawslY — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) November 3, 2019

Smith leads all Rattlers in receiving this year, totaling 63 catches for 953 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was also named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Redshirt senior Marcus Williams was named the MEAC's Specialist of the Week after logging 143 total kickoff yards, including a 94-yard touchdown return, while also doing damage in the passing game, catching six passes for 69 yards to finish the day with 212 all-purpose yards.

