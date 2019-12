By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Suwannee Fire and Rescue says a Live Oak nursing home was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after smoke was coming out of a utility closet.

Firefighters responded to the scene at Suwannee Healthcare and Rehab Tuesday afternoon. According to fire and rescue, there was no fire at the scene, just smoke.

Fire and rescue says the nursing home is all clear now.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.