Snow fell in Tallahassee two years ago today

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — On January 3, 2018, exactly two years ago Friday, Tallahassee had its first measurable snow in a while.

The snow sparked amazement and quite a bit of fun for many people across our area. If you want to share your photos and videos from that day, check out the gallery below!

Gail Schaper says she and her family were excited when it snowed in the Sunshine State's capital city two years ago.

"We all kind of ran outside," she says. "We did the typical Florida thing where you go out and you open your mouth to see the snow."

That's exactly what WCTV anchor Art Myers did right outside of our studio that morning.

Schaper says she went through the typical checklist of having fun in the snow.

"Then you try to make a snowman," she says. "Then of course you want to throw it at somebody. That's the first thing you want to do is throw it at somebody, right?"

WCTV reporter Lanetra Bennett asked Schaper if she indeed chucked a snowball at another person.

"Of course, of course I did," she says. "Why wouldn't I do that?"

WCTV viewers sent in videos of them taking part in snow day activities.

Tallahassee resident Roger Hartman missed out on seeing snow in his own backyard.

"We did not see the snow in Tallahassee because we were up in Dunkirk, New York," he says.

However, the snowfall was much more substantial up there.

"I think it was like a foot or so," he says. "It had been snowing quite frequently over the two weeks that we were there. So, it had already accumulated before we had arrived up there. Then while we were there, it just kept on snowing."

Hartman's daughter, Macey, says people back home where eager to tell her what she was missing out on.

"I got like four Facetimes from my friends, calling and saying 'It's snowing in Tallahassee!' I was like, well, it's snowing here, so," she says. "They were like it's the first time we've seen snow."

It was the first time for many, and for many who'd seen it before, it was still exciting to see it fall around these parts.

According to our weather team, we probably won't be throwing snowballs in the area anytime soon. But hey — there are always those memories from two years ago.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.