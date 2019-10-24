Snowden searched CIA network for proof of aliens

Aliens do not exist, and if they do, the U.S. doesn't know about them, according to Edward Snowden.

Snowden is a former CIA employee and National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower who revealed classified information about government surveillance programs in 2013. He's been living in Russia ever since.

He said that he searched for information on aliens when he worked for the agencies.

He addressed aliens and other conspiracies in a podcast on Wednesday.

Snowden also confirmed that the U.S. did, in fact, land on the moon too.

He said he wrote about the research in his new book, "Permanent Record."

