Soaked protesters and virtual vigils wrap up day 9 of Tallahassee protests

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 06, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Regardless of the weather, protesters marched the streets of Tallahassee again Saturday making it nine days straight.

The over hundred people present, realized this movement is different from years past.

“I think what’s difference is, if you haven’t noticed, there’s a lot more than just black people here, said protester Scott Dixon. "There’s brown people of all kinds, there are white people of all kinds of all different places out here.”

Dixon says there is power in numbers and has continually participated to do his part to help send their message.

“I think the support is necessary. These people are coming out here so I’m going to be out here too because it’s worth the time and the energy," explained Dixon. "The more people that come out the more we get attention both locally and nationally.”

Meanwhile, the FSU branch of the NAACP took to zoom for a virtual vigil for lives lost nationwide and locally.

FAMU student body president Xavier McClinton believes that virtual vigils are good for the soul.

“I think vigils like this allow for spaces for free and full emotions that ultimately lead to healing," exclaimed McClinton.

The vigil gave people a chance to express their emotions through dance, singing and even poetry. Poet Adrian Francis gave an exert from one of his projects.

“I am melanated. I make my mark by marching with my black brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and cousins. The tipping point wasn’t George Floyd.”

Others took to prayer, asking for help.

“We ask you for guidance as we know the world we’re living in right now is very troubling," exclaimed Tazzy Janvier.

Everyone involved agreed that this movement is bigger than any one person.

“You never know it could be you next. It could be your cousin, your sister, your brother, your mother, your father, whoever," said Dixon. "It could be you next.”

With that thought in mind, vigil participants wanted to urge everyone to keep protesting and continue to fight for what they believe is right.

“So to my brothers and sisters and everyone in the streets," said Naphtael Jean Charles. "Don’t give up this battle because we will not be beat.”

