Social distancing on the beach; are people following the rules?

By: Gretchen Kernbach | WJHG

May 15, 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six feet apart is the rule on the beaches, but are people actually following it?

Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says yes.

"They're following the rules. If we do find a group that is too close to another group, we ask them to separate and we haven't had any problems with that," Chief Whitman said.

He also said there are large crowds on the beach here and there, but the groups that have eight or nine people are family members. He says they don't stress about that. Their main focus is keeping strangers away from one another.

Penalties for not social distancing on the beach include a fine of up to $500 or being charged with a misdemeanor.

Even lifeguards on the beach are trying their best to social distance.

Although we're in the middle of the pandemic, that doesn't mean lifeguards will do anything less to save a swimmer in danger; but they may make a few adjustments.

"It's difficult to wear personal protective equipment in terms of like a face mask in the water," Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey said.

Spivey said in the case someone does need saving the Gulf, lifeguards can swim out and help you, and then pass you to someone else on shore who is able to wear PPE and perform life-saving measures.

However, when it comes to life or death, he said you need to face reality.

"In reality of performing a rescue, or providing care for somebody that's sick or injured. We're going to have to make a certain amount of contact," Spivey said.

The city is working together to educate folks on social distancing.

