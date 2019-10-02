Soldout 850 Hemp Summit focuses on the crop as an economic engine for community impacted by Hurricane Michael

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The soldout 850 Hemp Summit took place at Florida State on Wednesday, as state employees prepare to roll out permits later this year.

Speakers said the hemp industry is exploding nationwide, and they want Florida to be a part of that.

Hemp has the potential to be a new cash crop for the state, but it can also bring business and jobs to the 850 region, which was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.

State Senator Bill Montford said Florida has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the crop.

"We as a state have to make sure that we have the process in place from beginning to end," said Senator Montford. "Florida A&M University and University of Florida are working on development of seeds and other parts of the product to sell, we've got farmers working on it. We've got people interested in processing it."

State leaders said they are committed to working with producers as much as possible, emphasizing that this will be a highly regulated industry, with different permits for different parts of the process.

Hemp will be regulated differently from medical marijuana, which is vertically integrated.

The new crop will have a broader opportunity for involvement, including different growers, processors, and sellers of the crop.

One panel conversation was led by Cristina Paredes, the Director of the Tallahassee Leon County Office of Economic Vitality; it focused on the versatility of the product.

"You can use not on the CBD oil that we see a lot about, but also that it can be used in fiber products such as a hemp towel, there will be an entrepreneur here talking about that. T-shirts, you can see a lot of people here today wearing the North Florida t-shirts, it's made out of hemp!" said Paredes.

Hemp can also be used for construction materials and biofuels.

Speakers at the event discussed current research projects happening at the University of Florida and FAMU, as well as what those will mean for the future of the industry here.

There will also be a second hemp summit held on November 13 at the Jackson County Ag Center.

