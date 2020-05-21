Some FAMU COVID-19 tests among those damaged in transit

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – Dr. Temple Robinson confirms some COVID-19 tests taken at FAMU’S Bragg Stadium testing site were a part of the 1,700 samples from various testing sites damaged in transit.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday night more than 1,700 tests administered at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites were damaged “in transit” and those people will have to be re-tested.

Dr. Robinson could not confirm the exact number of tests impacted, but said it was fewer than half a percent of the 6,500 tests taken so far.

Dr. Robinson says they are now in the process of notifying the people whose tests were damaged and asking them to be re-tested.

“Any person whose sample was damaged will be contacted as soon as possible. These individuals will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested,” the Division of Emergency Management statement said.

Robinson said the results of any re-tests would be expedited.

The Division of Emergency Management says more than 90,000 tests have been administered at state-supported drive-thru and walk-up testing states so far in May.

Tallahassee Memorial runs the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Northwood Centre. A spokeswoman says they have not been notified that any of the tests taken there were among those damaged.

