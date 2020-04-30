Some Georgia restaurants reopen while others choose to wait

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Smok'n Pig BBQ drew a big crowd of lunch-goers on Wednesday after re-opening following the coronavirus shutdown.

"This was our escape today," Julie Mendheim said laughing.

Like many, Julie and her husband Derek have been quarantined at home with their kids for about a month. But Wednesday is Derek's birthday, and the two enjoyed the day out.

"There's a lot of restaurants that still haven't opened up, and Smok'n Pig did, so we said, 'Hey, you know what, let's go out and sit down and have a lunch," he said.

Smok'n Pig BBQ general manager Pat O'Neal owns a handful of restaurants in Valdosta, providing jobs for about 1,200 people.

"There's a lot of people that are unemployed right now, and they really want to come back to work," O'Neal said.

His restaurants are among the very first in Valdosta to seat customers again. They are abiding by the specific guidelines from Governor Brian Kemp.

All employees are wearing masks and gloves, every other table is blocked off and groups larger than six are asked to sit separately.

"We definitely aren't asking people to come out and eat," O'Neal said. "We just want to be here for the people that need, you know, some food: our truck drivers on the highways driving, you know, people that feel comfortable coming in."

Just across the street, though, owners of Mom and Dad's Italian Restaurant have a different view.

"For us, to be able to serve the capacity that we need to serve to sustain ourselves, we need to do a fair amount of traffic and head counts into the building. And to do that, the only way to do it safely is to do it outside," co-owner Jiuseppe Pistelli said.

During the closure, Mom and Dad's turned to take-out and delivery only. They've managed to keep all their employees working as usual, tending to take-out orders and deliveries every day.

The Pistellis say they have not faced significant financial losses during the closure due to the community's support, and they're choosing to wait and monitor conditions before reopening their restaurant.

"The ability to have a choice, 'Do I want to open or do I want to open?' You know, America is really standing out in these hard times," co-owner Massimo said.

Jiuseppe says just as health care facilities are struggling to keep PPE stocked during the crisis, they're having trouble maintaining their supply of to-go bags and food containers.

Mom and Dad's Italian Restaurant is accepting donations of supplies.

