School closures ahead of Thursday’s severe weather

February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — With severe weather possible Thursday, schools in the WCTV viewing area are closing for the day or releasing early.

See below for the list of school closures and early dismissals.

Florida

The Jackson County School District says it will be closed Thursday.

Wakulla County Schools says it will be releasing its students early. The middle and high schools will release at 12:15 p.m., while the elementary schools will be released at 1:15 p.m.

Leon County Schools says it is not closing school or releasing students early; however, all after school activities are cancelled.

Georgia

Dougherty County Schools will release students early Thursday. Dougherty elementary schools will begin dismissal at 12:30 p.m., middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. and the high schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. The school system said all after-school activities have been canceled.

Terrell County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Turner County Schools will release students at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Spring Creek Charter Academy in Bainbridge will be closed tomorrow.

Baker County K-12 School will close early at 12:30 p.m.

Irwin County will release early. Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m., middle and high school will be released at 1:15 p.m. and all after school activities will be canceled.

Terrell Academy will be closed Thursday.

Miller County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Stewart County Schools will be closed Thursday.

This is a developing list. If there are more school closures announced, we will update this list.

