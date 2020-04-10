Some local crime numbers dropping with new coronavirus measures, others on the rise

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Data from Leon County Booking Reports going back one month shows the overall crime rate in Tallahassee and Leon Count dropping.

With more people at home and bars and clubs closed, certain crime is dropping.

However, the Tallahassee Police Department says one of its biggest problems is a crime that would not have been an issue months ago; it's large gatherings of people.

TPD received 72 calls for service between March 25 and April 5; the peak came on the weekend of April 4 and 5.

"We're gonna break them up, you know, we're still going to tell you you still can't gather, you still can't gather. But we're meeting with the apartment complexes, we're sending out letters, the Chief has met with apartment complex to say please don't encourage this behavior," said Tallahassee Police Department Deputy Chief Tonja Smith.

Those calls for service include a pool party, kids playing basketball and riding e-scooters, and even a block party advertised on Facebook.

Other types of crime, such as home invasions, are decreasing.

"The calls for service that we used to have, we're not having as much," said Deputy Chief Smith.

Each new regulation stemming from the pandemic, from bars closing, to Leon County's stay-at-home order, to the statewide stay-at-home order, had an effect on local numbers.

"If we just follow a lot of the directions about staying home and staying inside we can kinda get through it and go back to business as normal," said Deputy Chief Smith.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says crime was actually going down before the pandemic by almost 10%.

However, McNeil says criminals are adapting, just like the general public, to a new normal.

"They may try and commit crimes through the use of social media platforms and doing more covert kind of things like scams online," said McNeil.

TPD AND LCSO are still urging residents to lock their homes and vehicles.

"We're seeing more opportunities or attempted opportunities with burglaries again, auto thefts again," said McNeil.

Both agencies are reminding the public that CDC guidelines include not gathering in groups larger than 10 people, staying six feet apart, and washing your hands.

"We are still getting the complaints of people going to pool parties, going on school properties. It's not vacation time now," said Smith. "The weather is nice, we know people want to gather, but please do not gather."