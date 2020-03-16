Small Tallahassee businesses already feeling effects of coronavirus

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

Carla McClellan owns Tallahassee Lassie Pet Care. She's worried about what it could mean for her 3-year-old business, especially if things don't turn around by summer.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Carla McClellan owns Tallahassee Lassie Pet Care, which specializes in dog walking and pet sitting.

She says spring break is usually one of her busiest seasons. However, with the evolving coronavirus situation, more people are working from home or canceling trips.

As a result, McClellan says somebody canceled on her everyday last week.

"Right now, we're at 60% revenue for what we were expecting for March that has been lost right now," she says.

McClellan says the loss of business has been overwhelming. She's worried about what it could mean for her 3-year-old business, especially if things don't turn around by summer.

She also says she was supposed to have one employee start this month, but has already told them they will have to wait to come aboard.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.