Some train lines to increase speeds in South Georgia

By: WALB

May 22, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - A major railroad announced Wednesday that the speeds of its trains will climb 15 miles per hour between Waycross, Georgia and Montgomery, Alabama.

CSX Transportation, Inc. said in a release that the speed of freight trains on the line will increase from 25 mph to a maximum of 40 mph, starting Saturday, June 1.

According to CSXT, the speed increase will help reduce wait times for motorists at highway-rail intersections and improve the efficiency of rail operations. CSXT says track and signal improvements have been made to allow for the increase in speeds.

The company claims the changes will improve connectivity for manufacturers, farmers, marine ports and other contributors to the area.

Areas impacted along the line include: Montgomery, Troy, Ozark and Dothan, Alabama, and Bainbridge, Thomasville, Valdosta and Homerville, Georgia.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to always obey railroad crossing signals and warnings, and to use caution when approaching all highway-rail grade crossings.