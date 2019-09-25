"Somebody needs to step up and make a play": Noles seeing growth in clutch defense after Louisville victory

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- They say big time players make big time plays. For the Florida state defense, those big plays were few and far between.

That is, until this past weekend.

After surrendering yet another second-half lead, tied with Louisville in the fourth quarter, Cyrus Fagan didn't allow the Cardinals to complete the comeback, picking off Louisville as they drove late, and the Seminole offense took care of the rest.

But, even after the interception, the defense continued to make big plays; they locked down in coverage and even got to the UofL quarterback.

As defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett explains, it was those big plays that need to become habit for the FSU defense to keep finding success.

"Now, to have confidence in those situations, somebody needs to step up and make a play," Barnett said. "We've been talking about it for a while now and it finally happened and so now, there's confidence that, hey, somebody's going to step up and make a play and making the play is just doing your job and he was doing his job and making a play."