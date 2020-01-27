Son of Holocaust survivor reflect on Auschwitz Liberation 75 years later

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – World leaders gathered in chilly Poland Monday to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Aushwitz death camp by Soviet troops.

For Mark Friedemann, the occasion spurs personal reflection. As seen on WCTV last year, Mark's father, Richard, survived multiple death camps on his way to securing the American dream.

Richard passed away last August. Mark said Monday's milestone is a reminder about the passing of time.

"Every year there are fewer and fewer people who have survived that horrible place," he said.

Yet it's vital everyone keeps the lessons of the Holocaust close to heart, he argued.

"It gets farther away and people are less likely to consider those events important," he said. "Those things get forgotten, so it's important to commemorate those events and particularly the liberation of Auschwitz."

In recent months, Mark has shared his father's story with educators to improve how they teach the Holocaust to their students.