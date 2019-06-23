Son of ex-Gov. Askew wins $1 million verdict over job termination

By: Associated Press

June 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The son of former Gov. Reubin Askew has won a nearly $1 million jury verdict in a lawsuit that challenged his termination from a job at a Florida government agency.

The jury in Leon County ruled in favor of Kevin Askew this week.

Askew filed a discrimination lawsuit over his 2015 firing by the Department of Children and Families after 25 years on the job.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Askew's attorney argued that he was improperly terminated because he was partially disabled while battling cancer.

The agency says he violated policy by gaining access to confidential client files for personal reasons. DCF plans to appeal.

Askew's father was governor from 1971 to 1979. He died in 2014.

