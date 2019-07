By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Get ready to feel old; 40 years ago, Sony released it's first portable cassette player.

The Walkman hit the market on July 1, 1979, for $150.

It became a blockbuster hit, selling 50,000 devices in two months, revolutionizing the way people listened to music.

The device was so revolutionary, it became synonymous will all portable music players at the time.