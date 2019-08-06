Sophomore Surge: Noles' DB Lars-Woodbey more confident, focused heading into second season

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday marked the first day in full pads for Florida State in fall camp.

One of the Seminoles' leaders on defense entering 2019 is defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey.

Last season as a freshman, Woodbey started all 12 games.

While he was impressive on the field, he admits last year was a whirlwind of nerves; playing in Doak Campbell Stadium, trying to learn the defense and trying not to play like a freshman.

Now, entering year two, Lars-Woodbey is a lot more confident and even more focused.

"I have a year under my belt, so I have a lot more experience," he said after practice on Tuesday. "The game time and all of t hat, that's out of the window, so I feel like I'll be able to focus on a lot more things than just the crowd. Me being a freshman out there and a million things coming at me at once, I feel like that experience is going to help me out a lot this year."