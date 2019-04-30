Sources: Several shot, one in custody on UNC Charlotte campus

By: WBTV

April 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -- Sources say several people were shot and one person was taken into custody on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening.

An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Building. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

The colleges’s website said the campus was on lockdown.

Police sources told WBTV several people were hit, but did not give the condition of any of the victims.

There is no official word about the person reportedly taken into custody.

No further information has been released.