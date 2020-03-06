South Georgia Film Festival opens in Valdosta

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The South Georgia Film Festival kicked off at Valdosta State University Friday.

During the weekend-long event, movie-goers have the chance to screen more than 100 short and feature-length films made by professional and student filmmakers from all over the country.

"In the south, a lot of these stories haven't been told because most filmmakers come from New York, Boston, California, and they don't really know our southern culture," filmmaker Hal Jacobs said. "So what I'm really proud of in this film is we show a lot of south Georgia: the beauty of south Georgia."

The event is put on by director Jason Brown.

"This is important for south Georgia because the film industry is booming across the state, and what we want to do is be able to bring some of that industry down here to this part of the state," he said. "And that has to start with informing people about why that's important and how we can benefit."

Brown says major tax incentives are making the trip to Georgia with it for many filmmakers, and every dime crews spend in the process helps grow the local economy.

"The numbers are staggering how much money is spent in the state," filmmaker Seth Ingram said. "You know, you only get to take advantage of the money that you spend in Georgia. It counts toward the incentive, so, yea, a lot of people making their livelihood off it. It's growing every year."

The festival will host a kick-off party Friday night at Georgia Beer Company in downtown Valdosta from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

