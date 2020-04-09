South Georgia Medical Center opens ER triage tent

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — South Georgia Medical Center says it has opened an emergency room triage tent to help screen a higher number of ER patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The hospital says the tent located just outside the front entrance of the emergency department is 1,500 square feet and air conditioned.

Healthcare officials say the tent will be staffed with personnel wearing personal protective equipment and equipped to allow the care team to do a rapid assessment, then move the patient to the next level of care.

“Patients who are screened, deemed low acuity and exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the ERTriage Tent. Patients presenting to the ER with other needs will enter the ER and follow the normal registration and triage process,” said Dr. Clark Connell, SGMC Emergency Medicine Medical Director. “The expanded triage area helps keep our patients and staff safe by creating more capacity within our ER, facilitating required social distancing for potentially contagious patients and allowing our team to have more room to accommodate a large surge of patients.”

SGMC says the next two to four weeks may determine whether more measures will be needed to accommodate a regional surge of patients.

