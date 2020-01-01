South Georgia Medical Center welcomes first newborn of the decade

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 1, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new decade is bringing new blessings for one Lowndes County family.

On Wednesday, a little miracle arrived at South Georgia Medical Center at 7:13 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces. Oakley Tyler was one of two New Year's Day babies born at the hospital, turning the family from a duo to a trio.

New parents, Devin Tyler and Kaley Cox could hardly keep their eyes off their new little girl.

"I cried more than she did, I was so excited," Cox said. "It makes me happy, just knowing that someone just loves you so much already, and she doesn't even know."

After what they said was a trying year, the two said 2020 is already a year they will never forget, setting high hopes for the rest of the decade.

"It's been, not a rough year, but it's been a time, and just to have her, she's making everything a lot better, believe it or not she really has," Tyler said. "Just to see her smile and everything, having the family and every body in there, have every body come together, it was a real great feeling. We're beyond blessed."

Cox, a brand new mom, already has big hopes for what this little girl will become.

"To be strong and independent, and love and to be kind to every body," Cox said. "I just want to teach her to be good."

A new decade is welcoming a new life, and a beautiful new blessing.