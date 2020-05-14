South Georgia bars still waiting to reopen

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bars and nightclubs in South Georgia are still empty as Governor Brian Kemp loosens restrictions on restaurants.

This week, the governor announced bars in the Peach State will stay closed at least through the end of the month, and some bar owners say that's not fair.

Jerry's Place in Thomasville has been open for 16 years. Owner Jerry Knifer says he hopes they stay open for many more, but with bills due and no incoming coming in, he doesn't know how much longer they can stay closed.

The bar has been closed for four weeks now. Knifer says it's been a struggle.

Despite that, he continues to get the inside ready for whenever the day comes they are allowed to reopen.

Social distancing signs have been placed along the bar top, spacing and limiting seats. Pool tables and chairs have also been spaced out throughout the open bar space.

Knifer says they're doing everything they can to follow the rules, but it's frustrating that bigger restaurants and other businesses are already allowed to open.

"What I never understood right from the get go is how come hair salons and tattoo parlors and nail people, they're physically touching people. We don't do that here," Knifer said. "I don't understand that, but it's fine. It gave me an opportunity to get some things done."

Knifer things the biggest challenge will be making sure guests are always following social distancing rules.

"If somebody's there and somebody's there, say that's a married couple. That means that individual can't sit there because they're within six feet," Knifer said. "I'm gonna have a little bit of a problem with that probably to begin with, but we'll work through it."

Knifer plans to open back up when the executive order expires at the end of the month.

The bar owner says while the last few weeks have been tough, all they can do is be prepared, keep following the rules and hopefully the bar will be packed again soon.