South Georgia beats the heat at Wild Adventures

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- South Georgia is feeling hot, hot, hot, and what better way to beat the heat than getting in the water.

Staying cool has been a challenge across South Georgia and North Florida. When the temperatures are this high, so are the chances many people are poolside.

On Wednesday hundreds of people splashed in to the holiday at Wild Adventures Splash Island Water Park, getting an early start to Independence Day celebrations.

"I like the water because it's so hot, but it's fun," said Jamie Flythe, one of the many Wild Adventures guests. "Normally at the pool, this is my first time at Wild Adventures this summer, but yes, I'm normally near water because it's so hot in Valdosta."

Even while spending the day splashing in the water, local emergency personnel said sometimes, that's not enough, and it's always important to take extra measures to stay hydrated.

"People can become heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and not even know it. It can take just a matter of minutes where your core temperature is just elevated, and then if you remain in that temperature or environment, it's hard to bring that temperature down," said Battalion Chief James Clinkscales.

Clinkscales said it's important to take breaks, and spend time inside air conditioning while spending time in the sun.

But even in the heat, many people still having fun in the sun.

"I like the water slides because they're so fun, and all the water makes us go so fast," said Miller McCrary, who spent Wednesday soaking up the sun on the Wild Adventures wild slides.

Celebrate America Week runs through Sunday at Wild Adventures. That means all military members get in free. There will also be fireworks on both July 4 and July 5.