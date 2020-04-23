South Georgia boy unharmed after tree crashed down onto his crib

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – In the aftermath of Thursday's violent storms in South Georgia, remarkable stories of survival are emerging. Two parents in Cecil are holding their little ones close after close calls with tragedy.

Trey Crawford was at work fertilizing a farm field miles away from his home when the storm approached. He found shelter and tried to call his 19-year-old daughter, who was at home with his two-year-old son. No answer.

Eventually, she called. She had been asleep, but not anymore. A tree had crashed into the bedroom. The two-year-old was inside, and she couldn't hear him. She told her father she was scared.

"I basically told her I was on my way here," Crawford said. "I left. I encountered trees in three different places and had to turn around eventually."

He called 911 and told them to rush to his home. Seconds seemed like hours as he waited for an answer.

Eventually, a sigh of relief. First responders found his son trapped but unharmed. He was going to be fine.

Across town, at Cecil Bay RV Park, another parent with a harrowing tale.

Shannon Dayton was at work at a Hahira grocery store when the tornado warnings were issued. She knew her son was at home, in a R-V, away from school do to the pandemic.

"It was scary, real scary," she said.

She raced home, but debris was blowing everywhere along the highway, she said. When she got to the RV park, her son was no where to be found.

Eventually, she found him in the park's bathroom shelter. He had been taught to race over there when it storms. He said he was blown over by the wind as he made his way there, but he was fine.

Back at Crawford's home, he knows it's a long road ahead. But it'll be a much easier journey with his son by his side.

"There was a guardian angel over this house watching over my son," he said. "I'm convinced of that."