South Georgia couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 31, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Lowndes County couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage on Tuesday.

James and Rachel Hastings both grew up in Naylor, a small town about 10 miles south of Valdosta, where they first met nearly 76 years ago.

In the 1940's, James' worked for his dad, helping him drive school buses for the school where Rachel attended, Naylor School.

Rachel asked James to prom in 1944 and the rest, they say, is history.

The two lovebirds married on February 4, 1945 at First Methodist Church in Valdosta.

They're both 94 years old this year, going on 95.

Looking back on their many decades of marriage, the Hastings say they've faced several challenging times, one of which is when James served in World War II.

They say they're glad they never lost sight of what was important to them: each other.

“We always love one another and never had no problems, you know," James said. "And so we just got along. Most of all, just love one another.”

Now, as one of the nation's longest-married couples, the two say they're both surprised how fast time goes by.

“You just enjoy life, and it goes by fast, and it just slips by,” James said. “And before you know it, you're old.”

In celebration of their 75-year milestone, the Hastings are throwing a party Saturday at Park Place on Park Avenue in Valdosta from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor John Gayle and Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk are scheduled to attend.