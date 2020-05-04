South Georgia family grateful to 'heroes' who saved man drowning in Flint River

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – A South Georgia family is thanking a group of good Samaritans after they raced into action, saving a man who was drowning in the Flint River.

Clifton Vickers was in his 12-foot john boat Saturday, heading to his sister's vessel to deliver gas. A speeding pontoon boat raced by, leading to disaster.

"Water splashed in my boat, and that's all it took," he said. "It started filling with water."

The 47-year-old grasped a flotation cushion, but he was running out of time. A rope had wrapped around his ankle, and the strong current was pulling him under. His nearby family started screaming for help.

"I didn't know if I was ever going to see my kids, my grandkids, my family; I didn't know if I was going to see anyone again," he said. "The water was up to my chin it was steadily pulling me down."

A group of cousins was loading their jetskis nearby when they heard the shouting and saw the family waving. Dylan Collins, along with Hunter Hancock, Jonah Martin, and Skylar Lindsey, jumped into action.

"All I could see was his head out of the water," Collins said. "He was just screaming, 'Help me I'm drowning'."

The foursome pulled Vickers up and brought him to safety.

"If it weren't for those boys, I'd be dead right now," Vickers said.

The family thanked the cousins right after it happened. On Monday, Vickers caught up with them again over Facetime.

"All four of y'all our heroes," he told them.

"We're glad you're back with your family," Martin said. "We don't really want anything, we're just happy you got to go home that day."

A group of humble heroes and a grateful survivor: "To me, they're a godsend."

