South Georgia firefighters, medics receive new farm extrication training

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Local firefighter EMTs and paramedics are receiving a new extrication training for farming accidents.

Farm Medic Extrication training focuses on helping rural South Georgia communities.

Tuesday, 35 paramedics and firefighter EMTs from Colquitt County and Moultrie finished a two-day course.

Groups rotated through three different farm scenarios, like a worker submerged in a grain bin or trapped under a wrecked tractor.

"The way they differ from vehicle extrication is that we can't use our common tools that are on our rescue truck. We have to think outside the box with what's available," said Dustin Hart, the class organizer.

While a turned-over tractor is rare, he says it isn't uncommon for their farming hometown.

"Tractor accidents have actually killed people in this community," said Chad Kilgore, Moultrie Fire Battalion Chief. "You never know when something will happen, so as long as we have the training we know what we are going into and we can do it safely."

Organizers say they plan to continue this specialized training every year in hopes to protect local farmers and families.

"We hope it boosts their confidence in us that we are taking time out of our day to do more education on how to rescue and save them," said Hart.

Moultrie Fire Chief says the department is updating their old vehicle extrication equipment, this week. The new devices are more portable and nearly twice as powerful.