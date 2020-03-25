South Georgia manager donates to food bank, challenging others to match

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- ERCO Worldwide donated $1,000 to Second Harvest of South Georgia on Wednesday to help feed the those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the company's executives are challenging other local businesses to do the same.

"My understanding is that most kids get most of their nutrition at the schools and don't get that much at home," ERCO plant manager Jeff Fulp said. "So, when we heard what the food bank was doing and local churches and different businesses, we wanted to jump on board."

Most of Second Harvest of South Georgia's donations typically come from local grocery stores. But during this time, they don't have much left over to give.

"Because everything is being purchased, we're seeing less as far as that goes," Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall said.

It's one reason why cash donations like ERCO's go a very long way.

"A monetary donation is always preferable because we can do so much more with a dollar than the average person can," she said.

Partner Services Director Douglas Griner says although they do appreciate donated products, there's also a system they work to maintain.

"We can utilize product-donations, but on something on this large of a scale, we want to keep the boxes uniform of what we give: the same product in every box for everybody," he said.

The manufacturing company, ERCO, produces chemicals that are used to make paper goods, like toilet paper. They're now joining the fight and hoping others will stand with them.

It's a community mission they're hoping to inspire and a call to action during the time of need.

"I'm hoping that their phone's gone start ringing and other industries are gonna be calling up saying, 'Look, we'd like to bring our thousand dollars' or two thousand dollars or twenty thousand dollars," Fulp said.

To join ERCO's challenge, donate what you can to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

