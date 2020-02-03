South Georgia represented at Super Bowl 54

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB/WCTV) - One of South Georgia's own is now a Super Bowl Champion.

Kansas City Chiefs Cam Erving attended Okapilco Elementary School in Colquitt County in his much earlier years.

As a show of support, the school held a rally last week to send of Erving's family. The students of Okapilco Elementary School and even the teachers were decked out in their best red and gold.

The Chiefs pulled ahead late in the game to beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.

