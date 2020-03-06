South Georgia roads feeling flooding effects following heavy rains

By: WCTV Eyewitness News, WALB News Team

March 6, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) — Following heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday, South Georgia's roads are feeling the effects of flooding in the area.

One of the worst examples is found in Wilcox County, between Rebecca and Rochelle, where the road has completely washed away.

During a press conference regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency of all counties south of I-20.

Through this declaration, those counties will get help from GEMA more rapidly as the flooding situation continues.

“I wanted to let the people of South Georgia know that we have done that,” Kemp said, referring to the declaration and meeting with GEMA officials.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports several problem areas that drivers should avoid.

—State Route (SR) 112 Wilcox from Rebecca to Rochelle is closed due to roadway washout. The detour is SR 90 to SR 233, then SR 233 back to SR 90

—SR 257 in Crisp County is closed due to water on caps. The detour is from I-75 to State Route 215 and then State Route 257.

—I-75 Exit 104 North Bound ramp is closed at Farmers Market Road dues to water on the ramp.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Dougherty County had closed these roads due to high water:

3706 Parr to the dead end, 3727 Radial to Plumcrest; 2400 block of Cherry Laurel; 300 block of Azalea; Skywater to Dogwood; Intersection at Barber and Porter; Lovers Lane at Jefferson; and the 1900 block of South Jackson.

Lee County Emergency Management staff are monitoring roads due to flooding. Below is a list of current road closures due to the current weather conditions:

800 Block Of Creekside Dr., Cypress Point Cir., Eagle Pond (Gosa-Smithville), Gator Pond (Highway 377-Usry), 500 600, and 700 Blocks of North Hampton Rd. , Tucker Rd., Uncle Jimmy’s Lane, Usry Rd (379 to Gator Pond).

The Crisp Co. Sheriff said there are many flooding issues in that county. “We are going to work throughout the day to provide you updates about every two hours on road closures throughout the county. This is an ongoing event so road conditions will change throughout the day.”

Cannon Road North of Cannon Branch is a washout. Cannon Rd. on each side of the bridge, Drayton Road & 15th Street has water, as does Drayton Lane.

The 600 block of Raines Station Road, and 400 Block of Lakeshore Way, Highway 257 and Farmer’s Market Rd., the 200 block of Midway Road, Cannon Road near Vahallam North Drive Farmer’s Market, East of Cown Road, Slade Rd., Culpepper Road, Pateville Road, Coney Road and McKinney Road.

We also have reports of water across Doles Road near Big E’s, across Jewel Crowe Road near Pearson Road in Worth County. There is also road flooding at Willow Road and Durran Road, said the sheriff’s office.

The Sumter County Public Works Dept. said that the following roads are closed as of Thursday morning:

1) East end of Fish Road, East end of Arch Helms is closed, That portion of Thomas Mill Road by the dam remains closed. There is water over Lamar Road west of Dowdy Road. Della Glass Road is now closed west of Mills Road. No traffic at all is allowed. Bone Road is closed, as is Joe Stewart Road. Leslie-Lamar Rd. closed.

Water is over the road on GA 377 (South Lee St Rd.) near RW Jones Rd. Holman Rd. is open with some watermarked with drums. Newt Bailey Rd. reported closed. Pecan Road is closed. The dirt portion of Three Bridges Road is closed.

The Brooks County Fire Department said as rain continues to fall, we ask that you use caution during your commute. We have trees falling in our roadways and the majority of our dirt roads are very messy. There is a small area of Carters Mill Road closed near the 850 block due to a major washout. Please do not attempt to cross any closed roads.

Dougherty County Public Works is examining the situation, and maybe closing some roads due to flooding. That info will be added to this story.

In Wilcox County, GA Highway 112 South is closed due to a washout.

In Tift County, Heck Dodson Road, Jacob Hill Road, Kent Road from Old Ocilla to Richards Drive is closed.

Copyright 2020 WCTV, WALB. All rights reserved.