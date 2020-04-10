Southeastern Plastic Surgery sewing masks for the community

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local medical office is creating hundreds of masks for the community.

Southeastern Plastic Surgery is giving masks to employees, patients, and other medical groups; even Publix has requested masks.

The employees say they're trying to help as many people as possible, giving the masks away for free.

Rebecka Mayfield and her son first started making the masks at home; then her coworkers got involved.

"As our clinic has slowed down, they have time and they really want to do this," said Dr. Laurence Rosenberg, a physician at the office. "All the people in our community are our friends and our neighbors, and people we know. And so we can help them, then that is really what's most important, try to do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy."

The masks are made out of a material that's used to wrap sterile instruments called Hayard H600.

Studies from the University of Florida College of Medicine show that material is 4% more effective at blocking particulate material than N95 masks.

You can read that study here.