Lowndes County courts suspended for 30 days due to coronavirus

March 13, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) — The Southern Judicial Circuit of Georgia is suspending all courts for a 30-day period in Lowndes County, according to a Facebook post from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Southern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge R. Cowart signed the declaration of judicial emergency because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The order affects all courts, including jury trials and grand jury proceedings.

The sheriff's office says it will continue its normal operations.

